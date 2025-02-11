Left Menu

New Tariffs Shake Up U.S. Steel and Aluminum Imports

President Donald Trump has signed executive orders to impose new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the United States. Originally expected to take effect on March 4, the tariffs will now start on March 12. The complete texts of the orders were delayed in release.

Updated: 11-02-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:14 IST
New Tariffs Shake Up U.S. Steel and Aluminum Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move impacting international trade, President Donald Trump has signed executive orders to enforce 25% tariff rates on steel and aluminum imports into the United States. These new tariffs are poised to take effect on March 12, altering the initial expectation they would commence on March 4.

The decision underscores the administration's commitment to reshaping trade policies despite the earlier timing miscommunication from a U.S. official. The adjustments aim to bolster domestic manufacturing industries, though the decision has prompted varied responses from global trade partners.

The details of the executive orders remained undisclosed for several hours after President Trump signed them on Monday, leaving stakeholders in anticipation. The tariffs are part of a broader strategy to address trade deficits and protect American jobs in key sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

