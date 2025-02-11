New Tariffs Shake Up U.S. Steel and Aluminum Imports

In a significant move impacting international trade, President Donald Trump has signed executive orders to enforce 25% tariff rates on steel and aluminum imports into the United States. These new tariffs are poised to take effect on March 12, altering the initial expectation they would commence on March 4.

The decision underscores the administration's commitment to reshaping trade policies despite the earlier timing miscommunication from a U.S. official. The adjustments aim to bolster domestic manufacturing industries, though the decision has prompted varied responses from global trade partners.

The details of the executive orders remained undisclosed for several hours after President Trump signed them on Monday, leaving stakeholders in anticipation. The tariffs are part of a broader strategy to address trade deficits and protect American jobs in key sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)