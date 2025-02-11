Public Curiosity vs. Public Interest: DU's Legal Battle Over PM Modi's Degree

In the ongoing legal tussle over the public disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications, Delhi University stood firm in its argument against releasing his 1978 Bachelor of Arts degree under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The university contends that public interest is distinct from mere public curiosity, making the demand for disclosure untenable.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Delhi University, posited before the Delhi High Court that the information was of a personal nature held in a fiduciary capacity. This disclosure, he argued, lacks any genuine public interest, a stance fortified by the high court's prior stay on the Central Information Commission (CIC) order which had permitted inspection of related records.

Senior counsel Sanjay Hegde, representing the RTI applicant, challenged the university's claims, asserting that elected officials are often required to disclose personal details for public vetting. He advocated that the RTI Act mandates such revelations for the greater public good, regardless of privacy concerns, prompting a broader legal debate that the court is set to address further.

