Tackling Smuggling: The Tech-Intelligence Synergy
Former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Kumar Singh addresses the need for a synergy between technology and human intelligence to combat weapon and narcotic smuggling. He emphasizes the importance of enforcement agencies utilizing the dark net for leads, and the role of inter-agency cooperation and consumer awareness.
- Country:
- India
In a focused call to action, former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasized the necessity of blending technology with human intelligence to effectively counter the smuggling of weapons and narcotics into the country. Speaking at an event marking Anti Smuggling Day, Singh highlighted that law enforcement agencies are increasingly utilizing the dark net to track illegal trade activities.
He pointed out that substantial seizures by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence reveal the scale of the problem, as detailed in their Smuggling in India Report. In the 2023-24 fiscal year alone, significant amounts of contraband, including gold and cocaine, were confiscated, particularly smuggled through India's eastern borders.
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs member Mohan Kumar Singh and FICCI CASCADE Chairman Anil Rajput stressed the importance of inter-agency coordination and consumer involvement in the fight against illicit trade. They called for advanced technology and public awareness to bolster enforcement efforts against this pervasive threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- smuggling
- technology
- intelligence
- dark net
- weapons
- narcotics
- enforcement
- DRI
- CBIC
- FICCI
ALSO READ
Security Forces Recover 35 Weapons in Coordinated Manipur Operations
Countdown to Delhi Elections: Law Enforcement Clamps Down on MCC Violations
India's Firm Stance: NCB Destroys Rs 870 Crore Worth of Narcotics
Crackdown Intensifies: Delhi's Pre-Poll Law Enforcement Blitz
Arms Haul in Kolkata: UP Men Arrested with Illegal Weapons