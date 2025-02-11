Left Menu

Tackling Smuggling: The Tech-Intelligence Synergy

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a focused call to action, former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasized the necessity of blending technology with human intelligence to effectively counter the smuggling of weapons and narcotics into the country. Speaking at an event marking Anti Smuggling Day, Singh highlighted that law enforcement agencies are increasingly utilizing the dark net to track illegal trade activities.

He pointed out that substantial seizures by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence reveal the scale of the problem, as detailed in their Smuggling in India Report. In the 2023-24 fiscal year alone, significant amounts of contraband, including gold and cocaine, were confiscated, particularly smuggled through India's eastern borders.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs member Mohan Kumar Singh and FICCI CASCADE Chairman Anil Rajput stressed the importance of inter-agency coordination and consumer involvement in the fight against illicit trade. They called for advanced technology and public awareness to bolster enforcement efforts against this pervasive threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

