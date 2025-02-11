Left Menu

Iran Pardons Journalists Amid Historic Protest Aftermath

In a significant move, Iran's supreme leader pardoned two female journalists, Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who were jailed for their coverage of Mahsa Amini's death in police custody. Their reporting was pivotal during the 2022 protests, drawing international attention and criticism of Iran's regime.

Updated: 11-02-2025 21:35 IST
Iran's supreme leader has extended pardons to two female journalists who played critical roles in reporting the death of Mahsa Amini, a case that incited major protests in 2022, according to state media. Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who faced severe legal repercussions for their coverage, are among those pardoned by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Hamedi and Mohammadi were sentenced in 2023 on charges including collaborating with foreign entities and propaganda against Iran. Their reports on Amini's demise and subsequent funeral ignited nationwide protests, challenging the regime's authority in a manner unseen for decades.

Their release is part of a broader pardon issued on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. This gesture comes amidst ongoing concerns about Iran's crackdown on dissent, which saw nearly 100 journalists detained and over 500 lives claimed during the protests.

