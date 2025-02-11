Left Menu

Judge Upholds Massachusetts' Right to Repair Law

A federal judge rejected an automakers' challenge to Massachusetts' law expanding vehicle data access, allowing independent shops to repair modern automotive technology. The ruling counters claims by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which argued the measure compromised cybersecurity and conflicted with federal safety laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:30 IST
A federal judge has turned down a challenge from a group of automakers against a Massachusetts law that enhances access to vehicle data. This decision supports independent repair shops' capabilities to service modern automotive technology.

In Boston, U.S. District Judge Denise Casper ruled against the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade body representing major automakers like General Motors and Volkswagen. The group contested the 2020 voter-approved ballot measure that revised the 2013 'Right to Repair' law, aiming for broader access to repair data.

The alliance expressed concerns over cybersecurity and federal law conflicts; however, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell highlighted the possibility of a standardized third-party system for authorized diagnostics. After a lengthy legal process, Judge Casper dismissed the claims, leaving the decision temporarily sealed for potential redactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

