Tragic Shooting at Bareilly Bus Stand: Dispute Turns Deadly

A devastating incident unfolded at Bareilly's Satellite Bus Stand on Tuesday, resulting in the death of one contractor and severe injuries to another. The conflict arose over ongoing disputes concerning parcel rates between porters and contractors, leading to a violent confrontation.

Anuj Pandey, aged 32, succumbed to his injuries, while his brother, Atul Pandey, remains in critical condition at a local hospital. Police revealed that Anuj and Atul had won a contract prompting a new working system for porters, fostering resentment.

Naubat Yadav, a porter, was apprehended for allegedly firing shots at the brothers. As Atul recovers, he poignantly recalls the harassment they faced, noting previous complaints and assaults linked to the ongoing tension.

