Family Tragedy Unveiled: Shocking Murder Case in Jharkhand

A 73-year-old father and his two sons have been arrested in Jharkhand for allegedly murdering their teenage daughter, who maintained contact with a local boy. The crime involved strangulation, beheading, and the burial of the body, which was discovered during a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koderma | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling case from Jharkhand's Koderman district, local police have arrested a man, aged 73, and his two sons for the alleged murder of his teenage daughter. The incident reportedly occurred because the young woman had been interacting with a boy from their village, which displeased her family.

The authorities charged the family after the 18-year-old was strangled to death, her body hidden first inside a septic chamber, subsequently moved to a riverbank, and buried following a beheading. Suspicions intensified when the police unearthed a headless body on the Panchkhero river's sands.

After forensic discoveries and family interrogation, the police learned that the victim's 20-year-old brother killed her on February 2, upon witnessing her chatting with the boy. All three family members are in custody, with the bicycle and axe used in disposing of the body recovered by police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

