China Emphasizes Partnership with Europe Amidst Global Challenges

During the Munich Security Conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored the pivotal role Europe plays in China's vision of a multi-polar world, positioning the continent as a strategic partner rather than a rival.

Wang criticized protectionist measures, cautioning that such strategies are ineffective, while arbitrary tariffs fail to yield any true winners, only complicating economic relations further.

In his address, Wang advocated for enhanced cooperation between China and Europe, emphasizing that collaborations will ensure both parties navigate global challenges more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)