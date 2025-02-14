Left Menu

China Emphasizes Partnership with Europe Amidst Global Challenges

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasizes the importance of Europe as a strategic partner in a multi-polar world. At the Munich Security Conference, he argued against protectionism and highlighted the negative impact of arbitrary tariffs, suggesting collaboration as the key to mutual success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:41 IST
China Emphasizes Partnership with Europe Amidst Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During the Munich Security Conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored the pivotal role Europe plays in China's vision of a multi-polar world, positioning the continent as a strategic partner rather than a rival.

Wang criticized protectionist measures, cautioning that such strategies are ineffective, while arbitrary tariffs fail to yield any true winners, only complicating economic relations further.

In his address, Wang advocated for enhanced cooperation between China and Europe, emphasizing that collaborations will ensure both parties navigate global challenges more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025