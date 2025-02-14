China Emphasizes Partnership with Europe Amidst Global Challenges
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasizes the importance of Europe as a strategic partner in a multi-polar world. At the Munich Security Conference, he argued against protectionism and highlighted the negative impact of arbitrary tariffs, suggesting collaboration as the key to mutual success.
During the Munich Security Conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored the pivotal role Europe plays in China's vision of a multi-polar world, positioning the continent as a strategic partner rather than a rival.
Wang criticized protectionist measures, cautioning that such strategies are ineffective, while arbitrary tariffs fail to yield any true winners, only complicating economic relations further.
In his address, Wang advocated for enhanced cooperation between China and Europe, emphasizing that collaborations will ensure both parties navigate global challenges more effectively.
