Cracking Down on Croatia's Illegal Waste Trafficking Network

Croatian authorities have arrested thirteen individuals suspected of illegally importing and disposing of hazardous waste, as part of a major crackdown unveiled by the European Union's law enforcement agency, Europol, on Friday. Among the suspects are two Croatian nationals identified as high-value targets by Europol for allegedly orchestrating these illegal operations.

Europol's statement revealed that at least 35,000 tonnes of waste, declared as recyclable plastic but legally considered dangerous, were mishandled for a profit of over 4 million euros. Investigators believe the network illicitly imported waste from Italy, Slovenia, and Germany to be dumped in Croatia, causing significant ecological damage.

Croatia's anti-corruption authorities have launched investigations into the criminal conspiracy, highlighting potential health risks from environmental damage and the manipulation of legal business infrastructures for waste trafficking. Massive profits from these activities threaten not only the ecosystem but the socio-economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)