Russian Saboteur's Arrest: Europe Tightens Security
A Russian citizen, suspected of coordinating sabotage against Poland and its allies, was extradited from Bosnia and Herzegovina and arrested in Poland. This arrest follows allegations of Russian plots targeting Europe and the US. The detention signals a significant crackdown on Russian sabotage activities in Europe.
A Russian citizen, accused of coordinating acts of sabotage against Poland, the United States, and allied forces, was extradited from Bosnia and Herzegovina to Poland and subsequently arrested. The arrest came after a Polish court issued an order, according to a statement by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on X.
Last month, Bosnia and Herzegovina's court evaluated a Polish extradition request for the Russian suspect, who faced sabotage charges. Earlier, in January, Tusk had alleged that Russia plotted "acts of terrorism" targeting Poland and other nations from the air.
Security authorities believe that exploded parcels at logistics centers in Europe were part of a Russian test to orchestrate explosions on cargo flights bound for the United States, with incidents occurring in depots across Britain, Germany, and Poland in July. The Kremlin has dismissed Tusk's allegations as baseless. Meanwhile, Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak commented on X that the suspect's detainment dealt a significant blow to Russia's sabotage network in Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
