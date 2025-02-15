Left Menu

IRS Faces Resource Crunch Amid Mass Layoffs

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is set to fire thousands of probationary workers as part of a federal government overhaul initiated by President Trump and Elon Musk. Concerns arise over potential impacts on the agency’s tax-collecting capabilities during the crucial tax-filing season.

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is preparing to fire thousands of workers in the coming days. This decision could significantly impact the agency's resources during the tax-filing season, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Office of Personnel Management has directed federal agencies to dismiss probationary employees who don't have full job protections. This affects about 16,000 IRS workers, part of a workforce boosted under former President Biden to enhance audits on corporations and wealthy taxpayers.

The layoffs, first reported by the New York Times, are part of a broader government restructuring by President Trump and Elon Musk, who argue for efficiency and reduced waste. Concerns have been raised about the operational impacts of these cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

