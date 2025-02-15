Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Budget Session Highlights and New Initiatives

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha's Budget Session will run from March 10 to 28, with the annual budget presented on March 17. In a recent meeting, the Cabinet approved results for 713 posts, special maternity leave for government employees, and categorized police stations for better service, among other initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:39 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Budget Session Highlights and New Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha's Budget Session is set to take place from March 10 to 28, with the state budget being unveiled on March 17. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired the Cabinet meeting that confirmed these dates, according to Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan.

The Cabinet announced plans to release results for 713 pending posts, following a delay caused by irregularities in exams held by the HPSSC. This decision comes after vigilance operations uncovered a paper leak, leading to arrests. Additionally, special maternity leave for cases of stillbirths or child death shortly after birth has been approved for government employees.

Further initiatives include categorizing police stations into six categories to improve service efficiency, implementing FASTag facilities at toll barriers, and a new process for collecting entry tax, projected to generate significant revenue. These measures are designed to streamline government operations and improve public services across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025