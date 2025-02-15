Himachal Pradesh's Budget Session Highlights and New Initiatives

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha's Budget Session is set to take place from March 10 to 28, with the state budget being unveiled on March 17. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired the Cabinet meeting that confirmed these dates, according to Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan.

The Cabinet announced plans to release results for 713 pending posts, following a delay caused by irregularities in exams held by the HPSSC. This decision comes after vigilance operations uncovered a paper leak, leading to arrests. Additionally, special maternity leave for cases of stillbirths or child death shortly after birth has been approved for government employees.

Further initiatives include categorizing police stations into six categories to improve service efficiency, implementing FASTag facilities at toll barriers, and a new process for collecting entry tax, projected to generate significant revenue. These measures are designed to streamline government operations and improve public services across the state.

