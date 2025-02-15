Court Denies Discharge in Antilia Bomb Scare Case

In a recent development, a special court has denied the discharge of former 'encounter specialist' police officer Pradeep Sharma from cases linked to the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Special Judge A M Patil, in charge of National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases, emphasized that at this preliminary stage, Sharma's claim of false implication cannot be accepted. The judge pointed to the alleged larger conspiracy by the accused, indicating that current evidence, both witness and documentary, could not yet be dismissed as fabricated.

Sharma, arrested in June 2021, contended his lack of involvement in the offenses under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Although granted bail by the Supreme Court in August 2023, the court will release a detailed order later regarding the dismissal refusal.

