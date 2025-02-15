A Moscow court has ordered the pre-trial detention of a US citizen, Kalob Wayne Byers, suspected of drug smuggling, according to Moscow court officials. The decision comes in the wake of a recent Moscow-Washington prisoner exchange, which some see as a sign of improving diplomatic relations and efforts toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

The 28-year-old Byers was detained at Moscow's Vnukovo airport upon arrival from Istanbul, after customs officials found marmalade containing cannabis in his luggage. He is accused of attempting to smuggle a substantial quantity of drugs into Russia, as reported by Russia's Federal Customs Service and the Interfax agency.

If convicted, Byers could face a prison sentence of up to seven years. Meanwhile, the US State Department has yet to comment on the matter. The prisoner exchange earlier this month, which involved the return of Russian cryptocurrency expert Alexander Vinnik to Russia and American teacher Marc Fogel to the US, had raised hopes for potential diplomatic breakthroughs, although tensions in the region remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)