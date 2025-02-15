US Citizen Accused of Drug Smuggling Amid Moscow-Washington Prisoner Swap
A US citizen, Kalob Wayne Byers, is held in Moscow for alleged drug smuggling, days after a diplomatic prisoner swap seen as a step toward easing Ukraine tensions. He faces up to seven years if convicted for cannabis possession as officials investigate further.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A Moscow court has ordered the pre-trial detention of a US citizen, Kalob Wayne Byers, suspected of drug smuggling, according to Moscow court officials. The decision comes in the wake of a recent Moscow-Washington prisoner exchange, which some see as a sign of improving diplomatic relations and efforts toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
The 28-year-old Byers was detained at Moscow's Vnukovo airport upon arrival from Istanbul, after customs officials found marmalade containing cannabis in his luggage. He is accused of attempting to smuggle a substantial quantity of drugs into Russia, as reported by Russia's Federal Customs Service and the Interfax agency.
If convicted, Byers could face a prison sentence of up to seven years. Meanwhile, the US State Department has yet to comment on the matter. The prisoner exchange earlier this month, which involved the return of Russian cryptocurrency expert Alexander Vinnik to Russia and American teacher Marc Fogel to the US, had raised hopes for potential diplomatic breakthroughs, although tensions in the region remain high.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odesa Under Siege: Destruction of Historic Heart by Russian Missiles
Russian Nationals Confirmed Among Victims in Washington DC Midair Collision
Unyielding Aggression: Russia's Latest Assault on Ukraine
Russia Escalates Attacks on Ukraine with Deadly Drone and Missile Strikes
Russian Strikes Intensify as Ukraine Battles Ongoing Assault