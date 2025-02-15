CVC Investigates Alleged Misuse of Funds in Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'
The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) is probing alleged irregularities in the renovation of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Following BJP complaints of corruption, the CPWD confirmed violations, prompting a deeper investigation into extravagant spending on the bungalow where Kejriwal lived until October last year.
The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has ordered a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding the refurbishment of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. This directive follows accusations from the BJP, labeling the residence as 'Sheesh Mahal' due to suspected corruption.
BJP leader Vijender Gupta, supported by reports from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), alleged violations in building norms and extravagant use of public funds for the residence at 6, Flagstaff Road. The CVC, taking note of prior complaints, has confirmed these violations and requested a detailed probe.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested these claims, challenging the BJP to provide evidence of such indulgence and criticizing the restrictions placed on media access. The party called for an even-handed investigation, questioning the expenditure on the Prime Minister's residence as well.
(With inputs from agencies.)
