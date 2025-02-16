Left Menu

Hostages Swapped, Tensions High: Ceasefire Under Threat

Hamas released Israeli hostages, including Iair Horn, in exchange for 369 Palestinian prisoners, under a fragile ceasefire mediated by international players. The ceasefire's future is uncertain as negotiations continue for remaining hostages while the geopolitical implications unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 00:55 IST
Hostages Swapped, Tensions High: Ceasefire Under Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a high-stakes prisoner swap, Hamas released Israeli hostages, including Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel Chen, and Sasha Troufanov in Gaza on Saturday. The exchange involved 369 Palestinian prisoners and was facilitated by international mediators, aiming to prevent the collapse of a fragile ceasefire.

The released hostages were greeted by a cheering crowd in Israel, while freed Palestinian prisoners arrived in Ramallah amidst jubilation. Despite the successful swap, concerns persist over the ceasefire's stability as delicate negotiations aim to secure the release of remaining hostages.

Furthermore, geopolitical tensions rise as reactions vary, especially after controversial suggestions by former U.S. President Donald Trump, calling for Gaza's redevelopment, received widespread rejection. The situation remains tense, with further negotiations critical for a lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

