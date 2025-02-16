Return of the Gujarat Eight: The Journey from US Deportation to Home

Eight individuals from Gujarat, among 116 Indians deported from the United States for illegal immigration, landed at Ahmedabad airport on Sunday. Following their arrival from Amritsar, they were swiftly transported to their native places in police vehicles, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police, R D Oza.

The group, which includes a woman and a child, is part of a second wave of deportations under a crackdown initiated by former President Donald Trump. The deportations, including 104 individuals who arrived earlier in handcuffs, have attracted significant political criticism.

Amid the unfolding deportation drama, voices like Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel's emphasize understanding the aspirations of those seeking better opportunities abroad, cautioning against labeling them as criminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)