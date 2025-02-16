Left Menu

Return of the Gujarat Eight: The Journey from US Deportation to Home

Eight individuals from Gujarat were among 116 Indians deported from the US for illegal immigration. They arrived at Ahmedabad airport and were transported to their native places. The deportation is part of broader measures by the US to curb illegal immigration, sparking discussion on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eight individuals from Gujarat, among 116 Indians deported from the United States for illegal immigration, landed at Ahmedabad airport on Sunday. Following their arrival from Amritsar, they were swiftly transported to their native places in police vehicles, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police, R D Oza.

The group, which includes a woman and a child, is part of a second wave of deportations under a crackdown initiated by former President Donald Trump. The deportations, including 104 individuals who arrived earlier in handcuffs, have attracted significant political criticism.

Amid the unfolding deportation drama, voices like Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel's emphasize understanding the aspirations of those seeking better opportunities abroad, cautioning against labeling them as criminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

