Seven Arrested in Violent Palghar Heist

Seven individuals have been detained after allegedly attacking and robbing a group in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The suspects, all Nalla Sopara residents, reportedly used sharp weapons in an unprovoked assault, stealing valuables from the victims. Three men injured in the incident are receiving hospital treatment.

A group of seven individuals has been detained by police in Maharashtra's Palghar district following allegations of a violent robbery. The incident reportedly took place on February 13 near a bus stop in the early morning hours.

The accused, all hailing from Nalla Sopara, are said to have approached a group without provocation, wielding sharp weapons. They allegedly attacked the victims before fleeing with stolen mobile phones, cash, and other valuables.

Currently, three men injured in the attack have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. A case has been filed against the suspects under section 311 for robbery with intent to cause harm, according to an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

