Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrike in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike killed three policemen near Rafah in Gaza, violating an existing ceasefire, according to the Hamas-run ministry. The statement condemned the act and urged international mediators to intervene. The Israeli military reported targeting armed individuals. Residents were advised to avoid troop locations.

In a developing situation, an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza has resulted in the deaths of three policemen, as reported by the Hamas-controlled interior ministry. This attack reportedly breaches a current ceasefire.

The policemen were stationed to facilitate the entry of aid into Gaza, according to the ministry, which has condemned the incident as a crime and appealed to international mediators to deter further targeting of police forces, emphasized as a civil entity.

The Israeli military claims the strike was aimed at armed individuals approaching their troops and recognized hits on the target. Gaza residents have been cautioned to stay clear of military operations in the area.

