Dreams Dashed: Deportees Return to India in Chains

A plane carrying 116 deported Indian immigrants landed at Amritsar airport, leaving many with crushed dreams of a better life in the US. The deportees, primarily from Punjab, returned in shackles, facing an uncertain future.

Families had sacrificed heavily, selling farmland and borrowing money to fund the migration journey. Many were taken via 'donkey routes' or illegal pathways, with assurances of legal entry into the US. Instead, they faced detainment and eventual deportation.

Victims claim they were duped by unscrupulous travel agents who took advantage of their desperation. Families now call for government intervention to hold these agents accountable and support their financial recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)