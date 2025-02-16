Left Menu

Dreams Dashed: Deportees Return to India in Chains

A group of 116 illegal Indian immigrants, primarily from Punjab, were deported from the US back to India. Their families faced financial struggles to fund these journeys, often involving the sale of land or taking loans. Many migrants were misled by agents and had their dreams of a better life shattered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 14:55 IST
Dreams Dashed: Deportees Return to India in Chains
  • Country:
  • India

A plane carrying 116 deported Indian immigrants landed at Amritsar airport, leaving many with crushed dreams of a better life in the US. The deportees, primarily from Punjab, returned in shackles, facing an uncertain future.

Families had sacrificed heavily, selling farmland and borrowing money to fund the migration journey. Many were taken via 'donkey routes' or illegal pathways, with assurances of legal entry into the US. Instead, they faced detainment and eventual deportation.

Victims claim they were duped by unscrupulous travel agents who took advantage of their desperation. Families now call for government intervention to hold these agents accountable and support their financial recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025