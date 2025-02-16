Left Menu

Champions of Justice: Young Advocates Urged to Volunteer

The Supreme Court encourages young advocates to provide legal aid to financially disadvantaged litigants. Praising advocate Sanchar Anand, the court emphasized the importance of volunteering in ensuring access to justice, promoting mediation, and challenging the perception that legal representation is only for the wealthy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 15:27 IST
Champions of Justice: Young Advocates Urged to Volunteer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has called on young advocates to offer their services to litigants unable to afford legal representation. Highlighting an example of commendable effort, a bench of Justices praised a young advocate for assisting a party-in-person with legal aid.

Such voluntary efforts by advocates play a crucial role in upholding the principle of access to justice, the court emphasized. It sends a powerful message that the legal profession stands for equality before the law, both in theory and practice, particularly in labor and matrimonial matters.

Praising advocate Sanchar Anand, the court noted his dedication in representing a petitioner 14 times without charge. The court urged that the responsibility to ensure access to justice rests with all legal professionals, promoting the use of mediation and conciliation to resolve disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025