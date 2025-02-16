Champions of Justice: Young Advocates Urged to Volunteer

The Supreme Court has called on young advocates to offer their services to litigants unable to afford legal representation. Highlighting an example of commendable effort, a bench of Justices praised a young advocate for assisting a party-in-person with legal aid.

Such voluntary efforts by advocates play a crucial role in upholding the principle of access to justice, the court emphasized. It sends a powerful message that the legal profession stands for equality before the law, both in theory and practice, particularly in labor and matrimonial matters.

Praising advocate Sanchar Anand, the court noted his dedication in representing a petitioner 14 times without charge. The court urged that the responsibility to ensure access to justice rests with all legal professionals, promoting the use of mediation and conciliation to resolve disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)