Putin Calls for Middle East Mediation Amidst Escalation

Russian President Vladimir Putin reached out to Gulf Arab leaders, offering Russia's influence with Iran to help restore peace in the Middle East. He condemned US and Israeli actions and expressed Russia's interest in a balanced global order, while maintaining dialogue for peace in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:24 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in phone conversations with leaders of Gulf Arab states, aiming to leverage Russia's relationship with Iran to mediate in the Middle East after condemning US and Israeli strikes. The calls included discussions with leaders from the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar.

The Kremlin emphasized Russia's strategic partnership with Iran as crucial for maintaining influence in the Middle East, despite setbacks such as the regime change in Syria. This move comes amid increasing tensions with Iranian strikes on Gulf allies of the US following the weekend's air campaign.

While condemning the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Putin also underlined the importance of peace talks on Ukraine and avoiding alienation from the Trump administration. The Kremlin seeks to ensure continued negotiations aligning with Russia's interests.

