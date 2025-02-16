Left Menu

Delhi Train Station Stampede Sparks Outcry for Justice and Aid

Devender Yadav, the Delhi Congress chief, demands an investigation into a devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which resulted in 18 fatalities. Criticism has arisen regarding government response and compensation, intensifying calls for accountability in public safety management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 15:49 IST
Delhi Train Station Stampede Sparks Outcry for Justice and Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the aftermath of a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav has called for a comprehensive investigation. The incident, which also left more than a dozen injured, occurred as passengers descended from a footover bridge during a rush to board trains for the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Yadav expressed deep sorrow and emphasized solidarity with the victims' families, insisting that inadequate arrangements contributed to the disaster. He urged the government to both probe the incident and provide aid to the affected families. On X, Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib challenged the Railway Minister's handling of the situation, labeling the tragedy a failure of government machinery.

The railways have announced compensations of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for individuals with minor injuries. Despite these measures, public demand for accountability and safety reform grows more fervent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

