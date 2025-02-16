Delhi Train Station Stampede Sparks Outcry for Justice and Aid

In the aftermath of a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav has called for a comprehensive investigation. The incident, which also left more than a dozen injured, occurred as passengers descended from a footover bridge during a rush to board trains for the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Yadav expressed deep sorrow and emphasized solidarity with the victims' families, insisting that inadequate arrangements contributed to the disaster. He urged the government to both probe the incident and provide aid to the affected families. On X, Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib challenged the Railway Minister's handling of the situation, labeling the tragedy a failure of government machinery.

The railways have announced compensations of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for individuals with minor injuries. Despite these measures, public demand for accountability and safety reform grows more fervent.

