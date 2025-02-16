Left Menu

New Middle East Ceasefire Talks: Phase Two on the Horizon

U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff announced ongoing discussions for phase two of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. Key engagements with leaders from Israel, Qatar, and Egypt are aimed at reaching a successful conclusion in these negotiations, with next meetings' location yet to be confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:03 IST
New Middle East Ceasefire Talks: Phase Two on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Efforts to revive peace in the Middle East are intensifying as U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff confirms the continuation of talks for phase two of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.

On Sunday, Witkoff engaged in "very productive and constructive" discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Egypt's director of intelligence. The talks focused on understanding current positions and planning for further negotiations.

The diplomatic meetings this week, at a location to be decided, aim to outline both parties' positions and strategize the successful completion of phase two in this pivotal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025