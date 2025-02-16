New Middle East Ceasefire Talks: Phase Two on the Horizon

Efforts to revive peace in the Middle East are intensifying as U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff confirms the continuation of talks for phase two of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.

On Sunday, Witkoff engaged in "very productive and constructive" discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Egypt's director of intelligence. The talks focused on understanding current positions and planning for further negotiations.

The diplomatic meetings this week, at a location to be decided, aim to outline both parties' positions and strategize the successful completion of phase two in this pivotal process.

