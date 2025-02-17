U.S. Diplomacy Efforts: Ukraine Peace Talks on the Horizon

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Sunday that Ukraine and Europe would be involved in any substantial peace negotiations aimed at ending Moscow's conflict. This development follows upcoming talks set in Saudi Arabia, which will gauge Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace.

The initial talks, primarily between Russia and the United States, had some European leaders worried about exclusion. In an interview, Rubio clarified that Ukraine and Europe would play a critical role if negotiations proceed. Meanwhile, Reuters highlighted an inquiry by U.S. officials into European troop contributions to support a potential peace agreement.

Amidst diplomatic maneuvers, Rubio, along with other U.S. envoys, is heading to Saudi Arabia. The timing aligns with the U.S.'s strategic moves to invest in Ukraine's resources. European officials express concerns over potential shifts in U.S. military support and the implications for continental security.

