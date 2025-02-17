China's military has sharply criticized Canada over the passage of a Canadian warship through the Taiwan Strait on Monday, a provocative maneuver that was closely monitored by China's air and naval forces, according to Chinese officials. This incident occurred shortly after a similar mission by U.S. Navy ships.

Regular passages by U.S. and allied navies, including those from Canada, Britain, and France, have become routine in the Taiwan Strait, provoking China's ire each time. China asserts the strait as part of its territory, a claim in direct conflict with international views that see it as global waters. The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command accused Canada of intentionally stirring unrest and destabilizing the region.

Identified as the Ottawa, the Canadian vessel also caught the attention of Taiwan's defense ministry, which observed its movements closely. Taiwan's foreign ministry lauded Canada's actions as a defense of strategic openness, opposing China's expansive territorial claims. Canada has yet to publicly comment on the incident.

