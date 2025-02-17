Left Menu

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

A Canadian warship's recent voyage through the Taiwan Strait has drawn condemnation from China's military, which accused Canada of deliberately stirring trouble. The action follows similar movements by U.S. naval forces, challenging China's territorial claims over the strategic waterway recognized as international by many Western nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 05:37 IST
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's military has sharply criticized Canada over the passage of a Canadian warship through the Taiwan Strait on Monday, a provocative maneuver that was closely monitored by China's air and naval forces, according to Chinese officials. This incident occurred shortly after a similar mission by U.S. Navy ships.

Regular passages by U.S. and allied navies, including those from Canada, Britain, and France, have become routine in the Taiwan Strait, provoking China's ire each time. China asserts the strait as part of its territory, a claim in direct conflict with international views that see it as global waters. The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command accused Canada of intentionally stirring unrest and destabilizing the region.

Identified as the Ottawa, the Canadian vessel also caught the attention of Taiwan's defense ministry, which observed its movements closely. Taiwan's foreign ministry lauded Canada's actions as a defense of strategic openness, opposing China's expansive territorial claims. Canada has yet to publicly comment on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025