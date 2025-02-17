Drone Attack in Krasnodar: Ukraine Targets Russian Infrastructure

On Monday, a drone attack by Ukraine in Russia's Krasnodar region resulted in the injury of one individual and damage to at least 12 houses, according to the local governor. The attack, described as "massive," targeted an area of strategic importance.

The target was the Ilsky oil refinery, which has been subjected to several strikes by Ukrainian forces since 2023. A report from Russia's SHOT Telegram channel claimed that drone wreckage ignited a fire at the refinery.

Reuters could not independently confirm these details, and there has been no immediate comment from Ukraine. Previously, Ukraine has indicated that its strikes aim at infrastructure critical to Russia's military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)