Left Menu

Drone Attack in Krasnodar: Ukraine Targets Russian Infrastructure

A drone attack by Ukraine on Russia's Krasnodar region injured one person and damaged 12 houses. The assault targeted an oil refinery, which has been a repeated focus of Ukrainian drone strikes since 2023. The attack highlights ongoing tensions and Ukraine's strategy to disrupt Russia's energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 06:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 06:51 IST
Drone Attack in Krasnodar: Ukraine Targets Russian Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, a drone attack by Ukraine in Russia's Krasnodar region resulted in the injury of one individual and damage to at least 12 houses, according to the local governor. The attack, described as "massive," targeted an area of strategic importance.

The target was the Ilsky oil refinery, which has been subjected to several strikes by Ukrainian forces since 2023. A report from Russia's SHOT Telegram channel claimed that drone wreckage ignited a fire at the refinery.

Reuters could not independently confirm these details, and there has been no immediate comment from Ukraine. Previously, Ukraine has indicated that its strikes aim at infrastructure critical to Russia's military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025