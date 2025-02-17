Left Menu

European Defence Stocks Soar Amid Heightened Military Spending Urgency

European shares neared record levels with a 0.3% rise in the STOXX 600 index, driven by defence stock gains sparked by increased U.S. pressure on Europe for military spending. Defence stocks, alongside rising euro zone bond yields, heavily influenced market trends, with key political discussions on Ukraine also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:44 IST
European Defence Stocks Soar Amid Heightened Military Spending Urgency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares inched closer to a record high as Monday's trading was buoyed by a significant rise in defence stocks. This was amid escalating U.S. calls for Europe to ramp up military spending to address security concerns in the region.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index showed a promising upturn of 0.3%, continuing its longest streak of weekly gains since March 2024 as of Friday. Substantial gains in Europe's aerospace and defence index were evident, marking a leap to an all-time high, having doubled since Russia's incursion into Ukraine three years prior.

The U.S. intends to begin discussions with Russian officials on Tuesday to negotiate an end to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Market impacts were also seen in other sectors, with banks seeing a 1.3% increase and euro zone government bond yields experiencing a rise amid unfolding peace talks developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025