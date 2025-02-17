European Defence Stocks Soar Amid Heightened Military Spending Urgency

European shares inched closer to a record high as Monday's trading was buoyed by a significant rise in defence stocks. This was amid escalating U.S. calls for Europe to ramp up military spending to address security concerns in the region.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index showed a promising upturn of 0.3%, continuing its longest streak of weekly gains since March 2024 as of Friday. Substantial gains in Europe's aerospace and defence index were evident, marking a leap to an all-time high, having doubled since Russia's incursion into Ukraine three years prior.

The U.S. intends to begin discussions with Russian officials on Tuesday to negotiate an end to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Market impacts were also seen in other sectors, with banks seeing a 1.3% increase and euro zone government bond yields experiencing a rise amid unfolding peace talks developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)