Supreme Court Revises Eligibility for Women in Delhi Bar Elections

The Supreme Court on Monday issued clarifications on its previous order concerning the eligibility criteria for women candidates within Delhi's district bar associations. The court highlighted the importance of having a balance between experienced and younger women candidates holding these positions.

In a session presided over by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, the court modified earlier directives and noted that the treasurer's position, reserved for women, should be filled according to the bar associations' existing by-laws. The bench acknowledged applications from women at the Karkardooma district court with around three to four years of experience.

The court further amended its mandate for the executive committee, stipulating that 30% of the seats be reserved for women, evenly split between those with at least 10 years of experience and those with less. It also extended the nomination period for upcoming elections, emphasizing inclusive representation and opportunity for women candidates.

