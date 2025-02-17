Israel Maintains Presence in Southern Lebanon Post-Deadline

Despite the expiration of a withdrawal deadline on February 18, Israel will retain a small military presence at five strategic locations in southern Lebanon, a military spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani emphasized the necessity of maintaining these positions to protect Israeli citizens during this transitional phase. This action is part of the ceasefire agreement mechanism, ensuring a complete process before handing control to the Lebanese armed forces.

The decision underscores ongoing regional tensions and the delicate balance both countries strive to uphold as they navigate future security arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)