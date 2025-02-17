Left Menu

Israel Maintains Presence in Southern Lebanon Post-Deadline

Israel plans to keep a small number of troops in southern Lebanon after a withdrawal deadline to ensure the safety of its citizens. Military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani stated this measure aligns with the ceasefire agreement, ultimately enabling the Lebanese armed forces to take over.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Despite the expiration of a withdrawal deadline on February 18, Israel will retain a small military presence at five strategic locations in southern Lebanon, a military spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani emphasized the necessity of maintaining these positions to protect Israeli citizens during this transitional phase. This action is part of the ceasefire agreement mechanism, ensuring a complete process before handing control to the Lebanese armed forces.

The decision underscores ongoing regional tensions and the delicate balance both countries strive to uphold as they navigate future security arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

