In Stalemate: Russia and U.S. Seek Path to Ukraine Peace Talks

Yuri Ushakov, President Putin's foreign policy adviser, announced unresolved issues with the U.S. on initiating Ukraine peace talks. The U.S. has yet to appoint a lead negotiator, while Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are set for discussions with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:57 IST
  • Russia

Yuri Ushakov, a key foreign policy adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has revealed that Moscow and Washington have not reached an agreement on starting peace talks for Ukraine, as the United States has not appointed a chief negotiator.

Both Ushakov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions with their American counterparts in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, aiming to bridge existing gaps.

In a broadcast on Russian state television, Ushakov emphasized a 'business-like' approach, mentioning that Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, may participate to address economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

