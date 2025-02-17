Left Menu

Controversy Looms Over India's CEC Appointment Amid Supreme Court Case

A panel led by Prime Minister Modi has recommended the next Chief Election Commissioner to the President, sparking controversy as the Congress urges a delay due to a pending Supreme Court case. Current guidelines have been criticized for excluding the Chief Justice from the selection process.

Updated: 17-02-2025 21:00 IST
A high-stakes meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially recommended the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to President Droupadi Murmu, despite mounting calls for a delay from the Congress party. This decision comes amidst an ongoing Supreme Court case questioning the current selection structure.

The selection panel, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, gathered at the Prime Minister's Office amidst allegations of partisanship and lack of judicial involvement. Congress expresses concern that the executive-heavy process undermines the independence of the Election Commission.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi criticized the exclusion of the Chief Justice from the committee, underscoring the importance of impartiality in the selection process. As the Supreme Court hearing approaches, the controversy surrounding the CEC appointment continues to escalate. The new nominee is expected to be announced shortly.

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

