Controversy Looms Over India's CEC Appointment Amid Supreme Court Case
A panel led by Prime Minister Modi has recommended the next Chief Election Commissioner to the President, sparking controversy as the Congress urges a delay due to a pending Supreme Court case. Current guidelines have been criticized for excluding the Chief Justice from the selection process.
- Country:
- India
A high-stakes meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially recommended the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to President Droupadi Murmu, despite mounting calls for a delay from the Congress party. This decision comes amidst an ongoing Supreme Court case questioning the current selection structure.
The selection panel, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, gathered at the Prime Minister's Office amidst allegations of partisanship and lack of judicial involvement. Congress expresses concern that the executive-heavy process undermines the independence of the Election Commission.
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi criticized the exclusion of the Chief Justice from the committee, underscoring the importance of impartiality in the selection process. As the Supreme Court hearing approaches, the controversy surrounding the CEC appointment continues to escalate. The new nominee is expected to be announced shortly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
More voters were added in Maharashtra in five months after LS polls than in five years before that: Rahul Gandhi.
Constitution will rule India always: LoP Rahul Gandhi in LS.
We have done caste survey in Telangana; we found almost 90 pc of state comprises of Dalits, tribals, backward, minorities: Rahul Gandhi.
EC has to give data of Maharashtra polls to Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP); so we can see where voters were added: Rahul Gandhi.
We have not been able to tackle unemployment; neither UPA nor NDA has given a clear cut answer to youth about employment: Rahul Gandhi.