Controversy Looms Over India's CEC Appointment Amid Supreme Court Case

A high-stakes meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially recommended the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to President Droupadi Murmu, despite mounting calls for a delay from the Congress party. This decision comes amidst an ongoing Supreme Court case questioning the current selection structure.

The selection panel, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, gathered at the Prime Minister's Office amidst allegations of partisanship and lack of judicial involvement. Congress expresses concern that the executive-heavy process undermines the independence of the Election Commission.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi criticized the exclusion of the Chief Justice from the committee, underscoring the importance of impartiality in the selection process. As the Supreme Court hearing approaches, the controversy surrounding the CEC appointment continues to escalate. The new nominee is expected to be announced shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)