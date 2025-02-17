Punjab Government Overhauls Vigilance Bureau Leadership
The Punjab government has replaced Varinder Kumar with G Nageswara Rao as the chief director of the Vigilance Bureau in a significant bureaucratic reshuffle. This change follows a directive aimed at enhancing corruption vigilance among officials. Rao's extensive experience includes prestigious awards for his prior services.
The Punjab government has made a significant change in the leadership of its Vigilance Bureau by appointing G Nageswara Rao as the new chief director. He replaces Varinder Kumar, a seasoned 1993-batch IPS officer, who will now report to the director general of police.
This leadership shuffle is part of a broader initiative by the AAP government aimed at intensifying anti-corruption measures across the state. Just two days prior, officials including DCs, SDMs, and SSPs were warned of strict action if found involved in corrupt practices.
A civil engineering graduate, Rao carries a wealth of experience, having previously led various police departments and received numerous accolades, including the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service. His appointment marks a strategic move following AAP's meeting post-Delhi election setback.
