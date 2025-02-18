Left Menu

Controversy Over Hasty CEC Appointment Criticized by Congress

Congress criticized the government's swift appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner, suggesting it bypasses Supreme Court scrutiny. The party stressed the need for transparency and impartiality in electoral roles, expressing concerns over potential constitutional transgressions and manipulation of election processes.

Updated: 18-02-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 01:05 IST
  • India

The swift appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner has garnered criticism from the Congress party, raising eyebrows over the timing and manner of the decision. The Congress alleges that this hastily made appointment is part of an attempt by the government to sidestep Supreme Court scrutiny ahead of a significant hearing.

K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary, has voiced that such decisions undermine the constitutional safeguards intended to preserve the integrity of the electoral process. In particular, he highlighted the removal of the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel for the CEC as a move against democratic principles.

With concerns like irregular voter lists and accusations of election manipulation through electronic voting machines, Venugopal warned of potential erosion of public trust in the electoral system. As echoes of discontent rise, the call for impartial and constitutionally-aligned electoral appointments appears more pressing than ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

