Egypt's Alternative Plan to Rebuild Gaza

Egypt is spearheading a new initiative to rebuild Gaza, challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to depopulate the region. Egypt's state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reports that the plan includes establishing secure zones within Gaza for Palestinians, while local and international construction firms work on rehabilitating the region's infrastructure.

According to Egyptian and Arab officials, the proposal has been discussed with European diplomats, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. A potential international conference on Gaza reconstruction is being considered to secure necessary funding, as the plan aims to counter ideas altering the region's demographic and geographic landscape.

The proposal comes in response to Trump's suggestion to transform Gaza into a "Riviera of the Middle East" without allowing Palestinians to return. Egypt's plan, which involves a three-phase reconstruction process, seeks to keep Palestinians in Gaza while addressing the extensive damage caused by recent conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)