Hate Crimes Surge Amid Middle East Conflict

Mordechai Brafman, 27, was arrested in Florida for attempted murder, mistakenly targeting Israeli visitors. This incident highlights a surge in hate crimes in the US linked to Middle East tensions, with attacks on both Palestinian Americans and Jews across several states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 07:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 07:47 IST
A 27-year-old Florida man named Mordechai Brafman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a vehicle he believed housed Palestinian occupants. Authorities later confirmed the victims were Israeli visitors, who sustained non-fatal injuries.

According to the Miami Beach Police, Brafman confessed to stopping and shooting at the individuals during an interview. Both victims survived, with one sustaining a shoulder injury and the other a wounded forearm. A representative for Brafman is yet to be identified.

This incident adds to a worrying trend of hate crimes in the US, amid heightened tensions following the Israel-Gaza conflict. Reports include attacks and threats against Palestinian Americans and Jews, raising alarms over rising antisemitic, anti-Muslim, and anti-Palestinian sentiments.

