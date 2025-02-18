Hate Crimes Surge Amid Middle East Conflict

A 27-year-old Florida man named Mordechai Brafman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a vehicle he believed housed Palestinian occupants. Authorities later confirmed the victims were Israeli visitors, who sustained non-fatal injuries.

According to the Miami Beach Police, Brafman confessed to stopping and shooting at the individuals during an interview. Both victims survived, with one sustaining a shoulder injury and the other a wounded forearm. A representative for Brafman is yet to be identified.

This incident adds to a worrying trend of hate crimes in the US, amid heightened tensions following the Israel-Gaza conflict. Reports include attacks and threats against Palestinian Americans and Jews, raising alarms over rising antisemitic, anti-Muslim, and anti-Palestinian sentiments.

