IAS Officer's Clash with CBI: Allegations and Investigations

Senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi engaged in a heated confrontation with a CBI team that searched his official residence on Tuesday. The search was part of a probe into a Rs 10 lakh bribery case, causing unrest as Sethi accused the agency of harassment.

Sethi expressed his frustration, stating that the search lacked legal backing since no FIR had been filed against him. He further criticized the all-male search team that entered his home without prior notice, much to the dismay of his wife, who felt falsely implicated and harassed by the CBI's actions.

The CBI had summoned Sethi in connection to the bribery case, which revolves around the arrest of Chanchal Mukherjee from Bridge and Roof Company, and others. Despite the summons, Sethi maintains he has no ties to the company or the case in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)