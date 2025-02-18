Left Menu

IAS Officer's Clash with CBI: Allegations and Investigations

IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi clashed with CBI officials during a search of his home amid a bribery investigation. Sethi denies any connection to the case involving Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd. and claims harassment by the CBI. He was earlier summoned but did not comply.

Updated: 18-02-2025 13:35 IST
Senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi engaged in a heated confrontation with a CBI team that searched his official residence on Tuesday. The search was part of a probe into a Rs 10 lakh bribery case, causing unrest as Sethi accused the agency of harassment.

Sethi expressed his frustration, stating that the search lacked legal backing since no FIR had been filed against him. He further criticized the all-male search team that entered his home without prior notice, much to the dismay of his wife, who felt falsely implicated and harassed by the CBI's actions.

The CBI had summoned Sethi in connection to the bribery case, which revolves around the arrest of Chanchal Mukherjee from Bridge and Roof Company, and others. Despite the summons, Sethi maintains he has no ties to the company or the case in question.

