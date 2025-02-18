Left Menu

Punjab Court Demands Crackdown on Illegal Travel Agents

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has instructed the Punjab government to review actionable steps against illegal travel agents that deceive individuals by aiding illegal emigration. The court's directive follows a plea emphasizing the need for emigration check posts, updating certified agents' lists, and preventing human trafficking routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has called on the Punjab government to take decisive action against illegal travel agents exploiting people by sending them abroad without proper documentation.

The directive came from a bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Harmeet Singh Grewal, responding to a plea by advocate Kanwar Pahul Singh, which highlighted the urgent need for emigration check posts and updated lists of certified recruiting agents.

The plea drew attention to recent deportations of Indian immigrants from the US, underscoring the financial losses suffered by many in Punjab. Immediate measures were suggested to establish check posts under the Emigration Act, 1983, addressing human trafficking issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

