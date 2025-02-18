Left Menu

Reigniting Unrest: M23's Surge in Eastern Congo

M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have captured key cities in Eastern Congo, intensifying conflict and risking regional warfare. The rebels, consisting mainly of ethnic Tutsis, claim to defend against discrimination. Although talks are suggested, tensions remain high as international pressure on Rwanda is minimal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 18-02-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 18:50 IST
Reigniting Unrest: M23's Surge in Eastern Congo
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a dramatic escalation, the M23 rebels, with support from Rwanda, have seized critical territories in Congo's east, potentially broadening a long-standing conflict. The recent advancements underline the influence of M23, primarily composed of ethnic Tutsis, who proclaim they are defending against ethnic bias in the region.

Despite the international community's calls for dialogue and the rebels' withdrawal, meaningful actions remain limited. Rwanda faces muted pressure, possibly due to historical guilt over the 1994 genocide and Kagame's growing influence, both regionally and globally, leaving the rebels emboldened.

The captured areas pose a risk of escalating into a wider regional conflict, reminiscent of the wars that plagued the area from 1996 to 2003, costing millions of lives. Meanwhile, the Congolese government calls for adherence to past peace agreements while struggling with inadequate international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025