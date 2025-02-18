Reigniting Unrest: M23's Surge in Eastern Congo

In a dramatic escalation, the M23 rebels, with support from Rwanda, have seized critical territories in Congo's east, potentially broadening a long-standing conflict. The recent advancements underline the influence of M23, primarily composed of ethnic Tutsis, who proclaim they are defending against ethnic bias in the region.

Despite the international community's calls for dialogue and the rebels' withdrawal, meaningful actions remain limited. Rwanda faces muted pressure, possibly due to historical guilt over the 1994 genocide and Kagame's growing influence, both regionally and globally, leaving the rebels emboldened.

The captured areas pose a risk of escalating into a wider regional conflict, reminiscent of the wars that plagued the area from 1996 to 2003, costing millions of lives. Meanwhile, the Congolese government calls for adherence to past peace agreements while struggling with inadequate international intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)