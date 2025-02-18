Wall Street Indices Open Higher Amid Focus on Tariffs and Fed Strategy
Major Wall Street indices opened on a positive note as investors turned their attention to tariffs and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate strategy. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw gains at the opening bell, continuing to react to last week's dip in Treasury yields.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed an increase of 37.8 points, or 0.08%, opening at 44583.91. Similarly, the S&P 500 recorded a rise of 7.0 points, or 0.11%, opening at 6121.6.
Furthermore, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 63.8 points, or 0.32%, to an initial figure of 20090.554 at the start of trading, showcasing a broader investor confidence across markets.
