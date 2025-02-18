Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Burundian Forces Withdraw from Congo

Burundian troops began withdrawing from eastern Congo, intensifying challenges for the Congolese army facing the advancing M23 rebels. Meanwhile, the U.N. has accused M23 of executing children as conflict-driven chaos impacts civilians, forcing thousands to flee, and sparking regional tensions involving Rwanda and Uganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:45 IST
Tensions Escalate as Burundian Forces Withdraw from Congo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Burundian forces have started withdrawing from eastern Congo, leaving the Congolese army struggling against M23 rebels. The M23 group has seized several cities, including Bukavu, and is accused of executing children, as confirmed by the U.N. Rights Office spokesperson, raising alarms about worsening civilian conditions.

The withdrawal of Burundian troops, initially sent to combat rebels, marks a substantial setback for the Democratic Republic of Congo's military efforts. As eastern Congo sits on abundant mineral reserves, heavy tensions persist with Rwanda, accused of supporting M23, which it denies.

Thousands of displaced individuals have sought refuge in Burundi amid the upheaval, exacerbating humanitarian concerns. Despite some transportation resuming, continued conflict threatens stable access to vital aid, while Uganda's military gears up to prevent further militia atrocities in Bunia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025