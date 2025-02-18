Tensions Escalate as Burundian Forces Withdraw from Congo

Burundian forces have started withdrawing from eastern Congo, leaving the Congolese army struggling against M23 rebels. The M23 group has seized several cities, including Bukavu, and is accused of executing children, as confirmed by the U.N. Rights Office spokesperson, raising alarms about worsening civilian conditions.

The withdrawal of Burundian troops, initially sent to combat rebels, marks a substantial setback for the Democratic Republic of Congo's military efforts. As eastern Congo sits on abundant mineral reserves, heavy tensions persist with Rwanda, accused of supporting M23, which it denies.

Thousands of displaced individuals have sought refuge in Burundi amid the upheaval, exacerbating humanitarian concerns. Despite some transportation resuming, continued conflict threatens stable access to vital aid, while Uganda's military gears up to prevent further militia atrocities in Bunia.

