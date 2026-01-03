Left Menu

Daring Dawn: U.S. Troops Capture Venezuelan President in Covert Operation

In a surprising covert operation, the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The mission, involving elite troops and extensive planning, unfolded early Saturday. Trump approved the operation and monitored it live. Maduro was taken to the USS Iwo Jima and will face trial in New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:19 IST
Trump

In a stunning turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump announced early Saturday morning that the United States had successfully captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The operation, cloaked in secrecy, was executed by elite American forces after months of meticulous planning and rehearsal.

Highly trained U.S. Special Forces and CIA operatives, alongside Delta Force, practiced meticulously on a replica of Maduro's safe house to ensure precision during the mission. To aid the on-ground team, U.S. intelligence had stationed resources in Venezuela months in advance to closely monitor Maduro's activities, facilitating his capture.

The mission commenced after Trump, advised by key officials like Stephen Miller and Marco Rubio, gave a green light. Coordinated airstrikes disabled Venezuelan military targets to clear the way for forces. Following his apprehension, Maduro was quickly transferred to the USS Iwo Jima and is to be trialed in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)

