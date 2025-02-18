Judicial Showdown as States Challenge Musk's Federal Overhaul

A pivotal ruling is anticipated from a federal judge regarding a legal challenge from 13 U.S. states aiming to impede Elon Musk and President Donald Trump's downsizing initiative, termed DOGE, from accessing federal information systems.

During a recent hearing, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan expressed doubts about the attorneys general meeting the criteria for a restraining order. The challenge concerns DOGE's actions across various federal agencies to slash jobs and reconfigure programs since Musk took charge last month.

The states' counsel argues that Musk's authority lacks Senate confirmation as required by the Constitution, with numerous lawsuits attempting to curb DOGE's reach. However, a recent ruling denied a restraining order after students failed to prove potential irreparable harm by DOGE accessing their data.

(With inputs from agencies.)