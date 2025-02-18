Controversy Surrounds Appointment of New India's Chief Election Commissioner
The appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as India's Chief Election Commissioner has stirred controversy. Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale criticized the move, suggesting it's aimed at reducing the Election Commission's impartiality. Rahul Gandhi also opposed the decision, which coincides with pending Supreme Court scrutiny regarding the 2023 election law.
- Country:
- India
The recent appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as India's Chief Election Commissioner has sparked a significant political debate. Criticism led by Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale targets Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the move aims to align the Election Commission more closely with the ruling BJP.
This development follows a late-night decision by the Union government, immediately after a prime minister-led selection committee meeting where Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, called for the meeting to be postponed due to pending Supreme Court hearings on the appointments.
With the Supreme Court slated to prioritize the hearing on challenges to the 2023 law governing the selection of election officials, and widespread opposition to the law, the controversy seems likely to deepen. Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev has also criticized the outgoing Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar over the politically charged delimitation process in Assam.
