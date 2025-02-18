Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Appointment of New India's Chief Election Commissioner

The appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as India's Chief Election Commissioner has stirred controversy. Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale criticized the move, suggesting it's aimed at reducing the Election Commission's impartiality. Rahul Gandhi also opposed the decision, which coincides with pending Supreme Court scrutiny regarding the 2023 election law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:13 IST
Controversy Surrounds Appointment of New India's Chief Election Commissioner
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as India's Chief Election Commissioner has sparked a significant political debate. Criticism led by Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale targets Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the move aims to align the Election Commission more closely with the ruling BJP.

This development follows a late-night decision by the Union government, immediately after a prime minister-led selection committee meeting where Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, called for the meeting to be postponed due to pending Supreme Court hearings on the appointments.

With the Supreme Court slated to prioritize the hearing on challenges to the 2023 law governing the selection of election officials, and widespread opposition to the law, the controversy seems likely to deepen. Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev has also criticized the outgoing Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar over the politically charged delimitation process in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025