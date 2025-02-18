Honduras and U.S. Maintain Extradition Treaty Amid Concerns

In a significant development, Honduran President Xiomara Castro declared that the country would uphold its extradition treaty with the United States. The announcement, made via social media platform X, emphasized that the agreement would continue with newly implemented safeguards to ensure fairness and respect for the nation's armed forces.

This decision follows a tense period in which the continuity of the treaty was in jeopardy. Honduras had threatened to terminate the agreement last year, citing U.S. interference in its domestic affairs. The strain intensified after concerns were raised about a meeting between Honduran officials and Venezuela's Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino, who is implicated in drug trafficking by U.S. authorities.

The treaty has previously facilitated the extradition of notable Hondurans to the United States, such as former President Juan Orlando Hernandez and ex-Police Chief Juan Carlos Bonilla. The agreement's maintenance is viewed as crucial to continued judicial cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)