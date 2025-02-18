Left Menu

Trade Tensions: China's Stand Against U.S. Tariff Shocks

China criticized U.S. tariffs under President Trump at a WTO meeting, warning they could disrupt global trade and cause a recession. The discussion marks the first formal WTO address of these trade tensions, with China’s compliance to WTO rules indicating its strategic positioning in international negotiations.

Trade Tensions: China's Stand Against U.S. Tariff Shocks
China has voiced strong opposition to U.S. tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump, raising concerns at a World Trade Organization meeting about potential disruptions to the global trading system.

Chinese ambassador to the WTO, Li Chenggang, described these 'tariff shocks' as threats to economic stability that could lead to a global recession. His statements underline the tension between the two largest economies, particularly regarding tariff policies.

This meeting, the first to formally address the burgeoning trade frictions, witnessed Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala urging WTO members against retaliatory measures to prevent further escalation into a trade war.

