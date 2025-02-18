Trade Tensions: China's Stand Against U.S. Tariff Shocks

China has voiced strong opposition to U.S. tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump, raising concerns at a World Trade Organization meeting about potential disruptions to the global trading system.

Chinese ambassador to the WTO, Li Chenggang, described these 'tariff shocks' as threats to economic stability that could lead to a global recession. His statements underline the tension between the two largest economies, particularly regarding tariff policies.

This meeting, the first to formally address the burgeoning trade frictions, witnessed Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala urging WTO members against retaliatory measures to prevent further escalation into a trade war.

(With inputs from agencies.)