G Nageswara Rao Takes Helm to Combat Corruption in Punjab
Senior IPS officer G Nageswara Rao has been appointed as the new Chief Director of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, Rao commits to enforcing efficiency and transparency in governance, succeeding Varinder Kumar in this pivotal role to curb graft.
- Country:
- India
G Nageswara Rao, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, assumed the role of Chief Director of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday. In his first remarks, Rao underscored the state government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.
Rao intends to enforce this policy rigorously across all governmental departments, aiming to eradicate corruption entirely. He emphasized the importance of swift and transparent investigations to reinforce efficient administration and governance.
This appointment follows the state government's decision to replace Varinder Kumar as Chief Director, a move reflecting its ongoing dedication to enhancing integrity within the system. Rao, a 1995 IPS batch officer, previously served as Additional Director General of Police (Provisioning).
(With inputs from agencies.)
