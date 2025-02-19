Haiti's Struggle: A Nation Under Siege by Gangs

Authorities in Haiti have intensified their efforts against criminal gangs by issuing over a dozen arrest warrants targeting those believed to be supporting violent groups terrorizing a community near the capital.

In recent weeks, Kenscoff has witnessed alarming violence, resulting in the deaths of several individuals, including police officers and a soldier. Among those alleged to be behind these attacks are former Senator Nenel Cassy and ex-legislator Alfredo Antoine, although both remain unreachable for comment.

The Cooperative for Peace and Development, a local human rights organization, highlighted the need for a special international tribunal to hold those accountable for widespread violence that has caused extensive casualties, including children. Despite challenging access to gang-controlled areas, authorities vow to continue their crackdown on these criminal entities.

