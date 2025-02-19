Left Menu

Haiti's Struggle: A Nation Under Siege by Gangs

Haiti has issued arrest warrants for individuals allegedly supporting gangs attacking a community near the capital. Recent violence in Kenscoff has resulted in numerous deaths, including police and civilians. Former politicians are accused of conspiracy, as international calls for justice grow amid escalating violence leaving many homeless.

19-02-2025
Authorities in Haiti have intensified their efforts against criminal gangs by issuing over a dozen arrest warrants targeting those believed to be supporting violent groups terrorizing a community near the capital.

In recent weeks, Kenscoff has witnessed alarming violence, resulting in the deaths of several individuals, including police officers and a soldier. Among those alleged to be behind these attacks are former Senator Nenel Cassy and ex-legislator Alfredo Antoine, although both remain unreachable for comment.

The Cooperative for Peace and Development, a local human rights organization, highlighted the need for a special international tribunal to hold those accountable for widespread violence that has caused extensive casualties, including children. Despite challenging access to gang-controlled areas, authorities vow to continue their crackdown on these criminal entities.

