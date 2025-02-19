Left Menu

Burundi's Alleged Troop Withdrawal Stirs Tensions amid M23 Rebel Advances

Claims of Burundi withdrawing troops from eastern Congo amid M23 rebel advances create tension, with Burundian military denying such moves. The UN accuses M23 of executing children, worsening civilian conditions. Regional conflict focuses on resource control, with accusations against Rwanda of supporting rebels.

19-02-2025
In a development that has further complicated the security landscape of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi is reportedly withdrawing its forces that have been battling M23 rebels. However, Burundian military officials have dismissed these reports as "fake," insisting their troops remain on duty.

The UN has accused M23 rebels of executing children amid their advance, which has seen them capture key cities. The tumultuous region has drawn international concern, with Congo's President Tshisekedi discussing the situation with Angola's President Lourenco in Luanda.

The unrest is also fueled by mineral resource competitions, with Congo accusing Rwanda of supporting rebels to exploit these resources. Meanwhile, humanitarian conditions for displaced civilians deteriorate, with overcrowding and dangerous border crossings reported.

