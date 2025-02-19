Left Menu

Federal Judge Reinstates Fired Chair of U.S. Appeals Board

Judge Rudolph Contreras temporarily reinstated Cathy Harris, previously dismissed by President Trump, to the Merit Systems Protection Board, pending a lawsuit alleging unlawful termination. This board plays a crucial role for federal employees challenging firings, amidst Trump's workforce reduction efforts. Contreras emphasized adherence to federal law governing agency operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 03:12 IST
Federal Judge Reinstates Fired Chair of U.S. Appeals Board

A federal judge has temporarily reinstated Cathy Harris, a Democrat who served as chair of the Merit Systems Protection Board, after President Trump dismissed her. This decision was made by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, who issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration from removing Harris.

The board is crucial for federal workers appealing terminations as Trump seeks to downsize the workforce. In his 21-page ruling, Contreras noted that Trump's attempt to dismiss Harris likely breached a federal statute that permits board member removal solely for inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance.

Judge Contreras, appointed by former President Obama, stated that it's vital for governmental agencies to follow the federal laws that dictate their structure and function, underscoring the public interest in legal adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025