Federal Judge Reinstates Fired Chair of U.S. Appeals Board

A federal judge has temporarily reinstated Cathy Harris, a Democrat who served as chair of the Merit Systems Protection Board, after President Trump dismissed her. This decision was made by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, who issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration from removing Harris.

The board is crucial for federal workers appealing terminations as Trump seeks to downsize the workforce. In his 21-page ruling, Contreras noted that Trump's attempt to dismiss Harris likely breached a federal statute that permits board member removal solely for inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance.

Judge Contreras, appointed by former President Obama, stated that it's vital for governmental agencies to follow the federal laws that dictate their structure and function, underscoring the public interest in legal adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)